Frivolous drag show returns to Salón Varietés Theatre on the Costa

The coast's most outrageous drag duo, Dragtastic, will bring their frivolous antics back to the Salón Varietés Theatre on Friday 31 January and Saturday 1 February. After two sell-out shows last year, Barry Pugh and John Sharples will again offer two nights of quick-fire humour and risqué, and sometimes provocative, shenanigans. However, as with last year's performances, the duo have stressed that the show, under the title of 'An experience worth repeating', will be kept to family entertainment.

The couple have built up a strong following along the coast, and they have also taken their show to the UK and several European countries.

The duo, billed as "the funniest thing on four legs", are three-times winners of the Tenerife Entertainment Awards. Their show offers all the gaudy outfits, ostentatious make-up, social satire and high-wired fun one would expect from a cabaret drag show.

The show can be seen at the English-language theatre on Friday 31 January at 7.30pm, with a repeat show the following night at the same time.

Tickets cost 20 euros and are available from www.salonvarietes.com, or from the box office Monday to Friday between 11.30am and 2pm.

The theatre reminds people that tickets for wheelchair access can only be purchased from the box office.