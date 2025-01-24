Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Popular drag duo will return to the Salón Varietés Theatre. SUR
Frivolous drag show returns to Salón Varietés Theatre on the Costa
What to do

Frivolous drag show returns to Salón Varietés Theatre on the Costa

After two sell-out shows last year, the Dragtastic duo will again offer two nights of risqué shenanigans in Fuengirola

Tony Bryant

Fuengirola

Friday, 24 January 2025, 11:06

The coast's most outrageous drag duo, Dragtastic, will bring their frivolous antics back to the Salón Varietés Theatre on Friday 31 January and Saturday 1 February. After two sell-out shows last year, Barry Pugh and John Sharples will again offer two nights of quick-fire humour and risqué, and sometimes provocative, shenanigans. However, as with last year's performances, the duo have stressed that the show, under the title of 'An experience worth repeating', will be kept to family entertainment.

The couple have built up a strong following along the coast, and they have also taken their show to the UK and several European countries.

The duo, billed as "the funniest thing on four legs", are three-times winners of the Tenerife Entertainment Awards. Their show offers all the gaudy outfits, ostentatious make-up, social satire and high-wired fun one would expect from a cabaret drag show.

The show can be seen at the English-language theatre on Friday 31 January at 7.30pm, with a repeat show the following night at the same time.

Tickets cost 20 euros and are available from www.salonvarietes.com, or from the box office Monday to Friday between 11.30am and 2pm.

The theatre reminds people that tickets for wheelchair access can only be purchased from the box office.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Costa del Sol town will be 'one of the most spectacular areas in southern Europe', according to mayor
  2. 2 Communities of owners and tourist rentals in Spain
  3. 3 Junta gives green light to Costa del Sol road widening project
  4. 4 Torremolinos considers discount scheme for municipal lift service
  5. 5 Demolition complete of building on land earmarked for new cultural centre in Benalmádena
  6. 6 Explora Journeys: experience a new way of sailing
  7. 7 Benalmáderna to install sun shades in open spaces to protect school pupils from 'intense summer heat'
  8. 8 Police appeal for public's help to find missing 13-year-old Gibraltar girl
  9. 9 It's all about the bass for Kali T. Parkin - whether that's guitar or double
  10. 10 Malaga sports club raises 6,185 euros for little boy with Kleefstra syndrome

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para suscriptores.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Frivolous drag show returns to Salón Varietés Theatre on the Costa