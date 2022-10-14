Flamenco elite pay tribute to La Cañeta de Malaga Some of the top performers will pay tribute to her on 16 October

Some of Spain's top flamenco performers come together at the Cervantes Theatre on Sunday 16 October to pay tribute to one of the art's most celebrated singers, La Cañeta de Málaga.

Honores de la Cañeta will be the all-round flamenco performer's final call, seeing as she has decided to retire after a career that has spanned seven decades.

Born in the El Perchel district of Malaga in 1942, Teresa Sánchez Campo began her career alongside iconic performers like Lola Flores, Antonio Gades and Camarón de la Isla, although she herself came from a celebrated flamenco dynasty that includes her mother, La Pirula, the creator of the Tangos de Málaga.

Many of La Cañeta's family will perform at the tribute show: these will include her husband, singer José Salazar, and her niece, La Repompilla, along with lifetime friends such as EL Carrete, Cancanilla de Marbella and Remedios Amaya.

Other reputed performers to take the stage include the young Jerez singer, Remache; Pepe Habichuela, one of the most respected guitarists of his generation; and La Farruca, a Gypsy dancer from Seville famed for being the mother of Farruquito.

Tickets for the show, which starts at 7pm, cost between 12 and 36 euros and are available www.teatrocervantes.es