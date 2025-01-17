Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Blessing of pets during a previous San Antón event in Mijas. SUR
First patron saint festivities of the year arrive with more than 20 events in Malaga towns from this weekend
Local gastronomy, traditional folklore, pet blessings and religious ceremonies mark the start of this year's patron saint festivals

Tony Bryant

Malaga

Friday, 17 January 2025, 09:55

More than twenty municipalities in the province host the first patron saint festivities of the year from this weekend. Fairs and festivals take place in which local cuisine is highlighted, along with traditional folklore, music, and ancestral traditions such as the blessing of pets, which in many inland towns will have San Antón as the main protagonist.

Celebrations are also held over this weekend in honour of San Sebastián, the patron saint of athletics, archery and plagues.

Churriana will hold a parade in honour of San Antonio Abad (San Antón), on Saturday 18 January, which starts at 8pm and continues until midnight.

The traditional procession in honour of San Sebastián in Alhaurín de la Torre will take place on Monday 20 January, after the mass (5pm) in honour of the patron.

Other festivities include the holy mass of San Antón and the blessing of pets in Mijas today (Friday) from midday; the festivities in honour of San Sebastián in Algarrobo on Sunday 19; along with others in Alcaucín, Maro, Cómpéta and Frigiliana.

For more information, see social media pages of the relevant town halls.

