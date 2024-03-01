Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Finnish blues musician Jo Buddy heads to Antequera. T. Jalkanan
Finnish musician Jo Buddy brings his ‘earthy’ blues to Antequera
This is one of many shows the London-based singer is offering in Spain as part of his current tour to celebrate more than 40 years in the music business

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Antequera

Friday, 1 March 2024, 05:05

London-based Finnish blues musician Jo Buddy stops off in Antequera for a performance on Saturday 2 March. This is one of many shows he is offering in Spain as part of his current tour to celebrate more than 40 years in the music business.

The varied repertoire of the 57-year-old singer, guitarist and composer consists of his own compositions and includes numerous genres, such as ragtime, blues, swing, swamp boogie, gospel, soul and hillbilly.

After 41 years of experience on the road with more than 4,000 shows in 16 countries, and countless recordings, Buddy has earned an admirable reputation for his “raw, earthy and spiritual” music, which has been labelled “rattle and roll gumbo”.

He was inducted into the International Blues Hall of Fame (Memphis), an institution incepted in 1980 to honour those who have made the blues timeless through performance, documentation and recordings.

As well as numerous dates in the UK and Finland, his tour has seen him perform to sell-out shows in Gipuzkoa (Basque Country), Madrid, Jaén and Granada.

Organisers for his performance at the Le Bistrot bar in Antequera (Calle San Agustín) are advising early arrival, as the show is expected to attract a large audience of blues fanatics.

Tickets for the concert, which starts at 7.30pm, cost ten euros.

