Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
La Herradura castle. SUR
Enjoy musical summer nights at La Herradura&#039;s castle on the Costa Tropical
Art and culture

Enjoy musical summer nights at La Herradura's castle on the Costa Tropical

A concert by the winner of the Andrés Segovia guitar competition 2023 is one of the highlights of this year’s festival

Jennie Rhodes

La Herradura

Friday, 16 August 2024, 13:13

Opciones para compartir

La Herradura’s ‘Noches en el Castillo’ festival on the Costa Tropical in Granada province runs from Wednesday 21 to Saturday 24 August with concerts taking place in the gardens next to the castle. Opening this year’s event on 21 August is Álvaro Toscano, winner of the 2023 Andrés Segovia Classical Guitar Competition.

Other highlights include El Canijo de Jerez on 23 and on 24 August Los Diablos are celebrating 50 years since the release of the hit song Un Rayo de Sol.

Tickets can be bought at Librería Páramo and Librería Coral (La Herradura), Caseta Tuk Tuk (Almuñécar), via www.consiguetuentrada.com or at the box office two hours before the event.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 All set and raring to go for Malaga's spectacular summer fair
  2. 2 Torremolinos continues its fight to protect from the sun with state-of the-art pergolas
  3. 3 Malaga Airport risks meltdown in next few years if current five-year investment plan is not updated
  4. 4 Gibraltar drink-driver almost five times over limit is slapped with £2,342 fine and banned for 20 months
  5. 5 This is the programme of main events as Malaga gets ready to party during its massive August fair
  6. 6 Sanlúcar, horce racing on the beach on Spain's Costa de la Luz
  7. 7 One out of every five properties for sale for over one million euros in Spain is in Malaga province
  8. 8 Special bus service to connect Guadalhorce valley town with Malaga feria fairground
  9. 9 Over 7,200 tonnes of invasive Asian seaweed collected on western Costa del Sol beaches recycled
  10. 10 Arab Tourism Organisation presents Marbella with top award

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad