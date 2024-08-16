Enjoy musical summer nights at La Herradura's castle on the Costa Tropical

Jennie Rhodes La Herradura Friday, 16 August 2024, 13:13 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

La Herradura’s ‘Noches en el Castillo’ festival on the Costa Tropical in Granada province runs from Wednesday 21 to Saturday 24 August with concerts taking place in the gardens next to the castle. Opening this year’s event on 21 August is Álvaro Toscano, winner of the 2023 Andrés Segovia Classical Guitar Competition.

Other highlights include El Canijo de Jerez on 23 and on 24 August Los Diablos are celebrating 50 years since the release of the hit song Un Rayo de Sol.

Tickets can be bought at Librería Páramo and Librería Coral (La Herradura), Caseta Tuk Tuk (Almuñécar), via www.consiguetuentrada.com or at the box office two hours before the event.