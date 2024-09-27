Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

British artist Helen Purdie is taking part in the Art Route. SUR
Enjoy art in one of Malaga province's prettiest towns
Enjoy art in one of Malaga province's prettiest towns

The Frigiliana Art Route is taking place from Friday 4 to Sunday 6 October with 60 artists from 12 different countries displaying their work

Jennie Rhodes

Frigiliana

Friday, 27 September 2024, 13:05

Head to the pretty town of Frigiliana in the Axarquía from Friday 4 to Sunday 6 October for the town's annual art route.

Now in its eighth year, the art route, which is organised by Maribel Martín and Brendan Taylor from studio-gallery Amarte, has 35 locations around the town, hosting 60 artists from 12 different countries.

There is painting, sculpture, photography and more and the artists will be on hand to talk about their work. There are also opportunities to participate in drawing workshops with guest artist Pedro Moyano and visitors have the chance to see live demonstrations of silk painting with Daiana Bruno, as well as watercolour workshops with Julieta Aytas.

The locations are open from 11am to 2pm and from 4 to 8pm on each of the three days and a map with information about the locations and participating artists is available to download from the Art Route's social media pages (see links below).

Printed versions of the map are also available at different locations in the town during the event.

For further information see Facebook: Ruta del Arte Frigiliana, Instagram: @rutadelartefrigiliana; email: rutadelartefrigiliana@gmail.com.

