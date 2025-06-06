Costa del Sol theatrical group marks 50 years with another Lark in the Park

Tony Bryant Benahavís Friday, 6 June 2025, 09:53 Compartir

As part of its 50th anniversary celebrations, the International Theatre Studio (ITS), the longest established English-speaking amateur dramatic group on the Costa del Sol, will host its popular Lark in the Park charity event in Benahavis on Sunday 15 June. The non-profit organisation will present an evening of culture that offers open-air theatre and musical entertainment, with the aim of raising funds for Aspandem, a Costa-based association for people with disabilities.

The cultural gathering will begin with a picnic at 3pm in Parque Torre Leonera, followed by the show in the amphitheatre at 6pm.

Based in the Marbella area, the theatrical group invites everyone to bring their own picnics and enjoy a fun-filled evening while supporting a local charity. Entrance is by way of a donation.

This year, the night will present the comedy, Val Hala Fashion Show, a play that has been written specially for this event by Sheila Mellor, Sandra Mole and Kate Jackson; and a performance by the Del Sol Singers, led by Karen Danzig, who will offer a repertoire of popular summer songs.

Formed in 1975 by a group of like-minded people, the organisation prides itself on offering a high standard of theatre to the English-speaking community on the coast. Their performances cover a wide range of genres, including comedy, tragedy, drama and light entertainment. The group has over 100 members and a talented pool of experienced producers and directors.