Conservation through discovery: love for nature as the key to protection at Bioparc Fuengirola

SIE Fuengirola Thursday, 26 December 2024, 10:09

Loving nature is the first step to conserving it. In a world where biodiversity faces an unprecedented crisis, animal conservation parks like Bioparc Fuengirola serve as beacons of hope. Located in the heart of the town, this park recreates the world’s tropical rainforests with incredible accuracy, transporting visitors to vibrant, unique ecosystems. Here, nature is presented as something close, captivating and, above all, worthy of protection.

Among the park’s inhabitants are species as fascinating as they are endangered. These include the golden-cheeked gibbon, whose melodic calls have been silenced in many areas due to deforestation; the majestic Bornean orangutan, losing its habitat to the spread of monoculture farming; the long-living Galapagos giant tortoises, symbols of resilience threatened by invasive species; the pygmy hippo, finding fewer safe havens in its shrinking forest habitats; and the charismatic golden lion tamarin, its bright golden mane a stark contrast to its precarious existence in Brazil’s fragmented forests.

Bioparc Fuengirola doesn’t just invite visitors to observe these animals; it aims to create an emotional connection that inspires specific actions for their preservation. Experiencing these species up close and learning their stories sparks a desire in many to protect them, fostering ecological awareness that lasts far beyond a visit to the park.

Zoom Female golden-cheeked gibbon at Bioparc Fuengirola.

Conservation begins with respect and love for the natural world. Spaces like Bioparc Fuengirola remind us there is still time to act, extinction doesn’t have to be the inevitable fate of these species, and we can all be part of the change from where we live.

An experience, an original and meaningful gift this Christmas

A gift experience at Bioparc Fuengirola means more than enjoying a day surrounded by nature—it’s a way to support a greater cause. The park actively participates in over 40 international conservation programmes, protecting animals in their natural habitats and promoting environmental education among its visitors. Every annual pass and ticket purchased directly contributes to these projects, turning a visit into an act of solidarity with the planet.

Throughout December and until 6 January, Bioparc Fuengirola offers an exclusive promotion on its B! Annual Pass. For as little as 21 euros, pass holders can visit the park as often as they like for an entire year.

This month, a stand at the popular Centro Larios shopping centre in Malaga city provides an opportunity to purchase the pass in person, with no booking fees, at the best price, and in gift format.

Zoom Underwater viewing tunnel as it passes through the great aviary and Mayan temple.

This Christmas, Bioparc Fuengirola has a clear message: give the gift of “leisure with a cause.” Offering the chance to connect with nature, learn about biodiversity, and join a global mission of preservation is a gift that goes beyond the ordinary. It’s a perfect experience for all ages and a meaningful way to celebrate the season while supporting a more sustainable future. There’s no better present than the opportunity to get to know, respect and protect our planet.

Being part of the Bioparc Fuengirola community means hearing important news firsthand, like the recent announcement of the pregnancy of their female Malayan tapir, a leader in its conservation in Spain.

The Malayan tapir (Tapirus indicus), one of the most unique and endangered species of Southeast Asia’s tropical rainforests, faces an uncertain future. With fewer than 2,500 individuals left in the wild, its population is declining due to habitat loss, deforestation and poaching. This places it in the “Endangered” category, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

In Spain, Bioparc Fuengirola is the only animal park dedicated to conserving the Malayan tapir, achieving a significant milestone: the recent confirmation of its female tapir’s pregnancy. This unprecedented event in the country is not only hopeful news for the Malaga-based park but also for global conservation efforts. If all goes well, the birth of a calf in the coming months will stand as a symbol of the park’s commitment to preserving biodiversity.