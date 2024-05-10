Collegium Musicum orchestra and choir marks centenary of Giacomo Puccini's death

Tony Bryant Costa del Sol Friday, 10 May 2024, 12:47 Compartir Copiar enlace

The Collegium Musicum amateur orchestra and choir are gearing up for two spring performances of Missa di Gloria by Giacomo Puccini to mark the 100th anniversary of his death in 1924. Puccini was the last of the ‘Golden Age’ of Italian operatic composers, and many believe he was the greatest composer of Italian opera after Verdi.

The performances will present 14-year-old guest violinist Inés Maro Burgos Babakhanian, the winner of the 5th Young Performers competition in Estepona last year, who will be playing Camille Saint-Saens’ Violin Concerto No 3, Op 61.

The first show will be held at the IPV Palace Hotel in Fuengirola on Sunday 26 May from 8pm. Tickets for the performance cost 12 euros (children under 16 free) and are available at the IPV Palace Hotel, the Cafetería Lepanto in Fuengirola, or at the door on the night of the concert.

The concert will be repeated at the Iglesia de la Encarnación in Marbella on Tuesday 28 May at 9pm. Entry is free, but organisers are asking for a donation to help support the parish.