Challenging the canons of Chinese art A new exhibition of oriental art aims to deepen the Rando idealogy of creative freedom

Seven Chinese artists will participate in the exhibition in Malaga. / SUR

The Jorge Rando Museum in Malaga is currently hosting an exhibition of works by contemporary Chinese painters titled Huellas de Oriente – Footprints of the East.

The exhibition is an ode to creative freedom and to the power of the language of art and how it becomes an infallible vehicle to connect human beings.

Seven Chinese painters are participating in the exhibition and their works aim to deepen the Rando idealogy of free expression and creative freedom, a movement that challenges the canons that govern traditional Chinese painting - as the European avant-garde did at the beginning of the twentieth century.

The exhibition is the result of Jorge Rando's visit to China in 2019 and his meetings with the great contemporary masters of Chinese painting, such as Xu Rengldon, author of the iconic mural of the Chinese Wall in the People's Parliament.

Born in Malaga in 1941, Rando is considered one of the most internationally recognised Spanish artists and a main exponent of Neo-expressionism in Spain.

The exhibition, which is free, can be viewed Monday to Friday between 10am until 2pm, and from 4pm to 8pm. Saturday, from 10am until 2pm.

www.museojorgerando.org