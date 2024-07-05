Bizet's opera Carmen comes to Villa Padierna in Marbella

What to do
SUR in English
Marbella
Friday, 5 July 2024, 13:43
The Anantara Villa Padierna Palace Hotel in Marbella is hosting an adaptation of the opera Carmen on Thursday 11 July at 9.30pm.
Organised by Anabel Sánchez from CP&M productions, the opera will be performed in a reduced and staged version, keeping the best known arias and duets, accompanied by piano.
Carmen is one of the world’s best known operas bringing passion, love and death against the backdrop of 19th century southern Spain.
