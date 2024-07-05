Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

A scene from Carmen. Rafa Cabrera
Bizet&#039;s opera Carmen comes to Villa Padierna in Marbella
Bizet's opera Carmen comes to Villa Padierna in Marbella

It is one of the world’s best-known operas bringing together passion, love and death against the backdrop of 19th century southern Spain

SUR in English

Marbella

Friday, 5 July 2024, 13:43

The Anantara Villa Padierna Palace Hotel in Marbella is hosting an adaptation of the opera Carmen on Thursday 11 July at 9.30pm.

Organised by Anabel Sánchez from CP&M productions, the opera will be performed in a reduced and staged version, keeping the best known arias and duets, accompanied by piano.

Carmen is one of the world’s best known operas bringing passion, love and death against the backdrop of 19th century southern Spain.

Tickets: Carmen opera

