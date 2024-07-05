Bizet's opera Carmen comes to Villa Padierna in Marbella

SUR in English Marbella Friday, 5 July 2024, 13:43 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The Anantara Villa Padierna Palace Hotel in Marbella is hosting an adaptation of the opera Carmen on Thursday 11 July at 9.30pm.

Organised by Anabel Sánchez from CP&M productions, the opera will be performed in a reduced and staged version, keeping the best known arias and duets, accompanied by piano.

Carmen is one of the world’s best known operas bringing passion, love and death against the backdrop of 19th century southern Spain.

