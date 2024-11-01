Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Pueri Cantores children's choir. SUR
Attend an English-Spanish evensong in Malaga to mark All Souls&#039; Day
Attend an English-Spanish evensong in Malaga to mark All Souls' Day

Antonio del Pino will be conducting the Pueri Cantores children's choir at St George's Church at the English Cemetery on Sunday

Jennie Rhodes

Malaga

Friday, 1 November 2024, 10:23

A traditional Church of England choral evensong is being held at St George's Church at the English Cemetery in Malaga on Sunday 3 November to mark All Souls' Day. The service starts at 6pm.

Father Louis from St George's described the service as an "exciting collaboration" between the church and Pueri Cantores children's choir, which will be directed by Antonio del Pino, one of Malaga's best-known conductors and organists.

There will be an opportunity to have departed loved ones' names remembered during the service.

More information: www.stgeorgesmalaga.com

