Attend an English-Spanish evensong in Malaga to mark All Souls' Day

Sections
Highlight
Jennie Rhodes
Malaga
Friday, 1 November 2024, 10:23
Opciones para compartir
A traditional Church of England choral evensong is being held at St George's Church at the English Cemetery in Malaga on Sunday 3 November to mark All Souls' Day. The service starts at 6pm.
Father Louis from St George's described the service as an "exciting collaboration" between the church and Pueri Cantores children's choir, which will be directed by Antonio del Pino, one of Malaga's best-known conductors and organists.
There will be an opportunity to have departed loved ones' names remembered during the service.
More information: www.stgeorgesmalaga.com
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Reporta un error en esta noticia
Necesitas ser suscriptor para poder votar.