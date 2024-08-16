Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
People wearing fancy dress at a previous Canela Party. Javier Rosa
Alternative Canela Party music festival returns to Torremolinos
Entertainment

Alternative Canela Party music festival returns to Torremolinos

This unusual musical extravaganza has become popular because it invites the audience to dress up for the occasion

Tony Bryant

Torremolinos

Friday, 16 August 2024, 13:15

Opciones para compartir

The Canela Party music festival returns to Torremolinos from Wednesday 21 to Saturday 24 August for its 16th time, an event that the media claim is "the only festival in the world where bands come to see the public".

This unusual musical extravaganza has become popular because it invites the audience to dress up for the occasion, the majority of whom arrive in a variety of colourful fancy dress outfits.

Since its inception in 2007, the event has been held at various locations, although since 2022, organisers decided to use Torremolinos as the permanent venue.

The festival is aimed at those who enjoy independent and underground music in preference to the mainstream, and it promotes established bands and performers, along with a special focus on emerging talent.

The gathering offers nonstop live music on the two stages, and this year's event will again include an array of national and international artists. Saturday, the main night of the festival, will feature Crack Cloud, Home Front, Isibio Sound Machine, Sheer Mag, Prison Affair, and Shannon and the Clams, among others.

The four-day festival is held at the town's fairground and tickets are on sale from 55 euros at www.wegow.com. However, on Wednesday 21, entry will be free by invitation.

For a full schedule of performers, see www.torremolinos.es

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 All set and raring to go for Malaga's spectacular summer fair
  2. 2 Torremolinos continues its fight to protect from the sun with state-of the-art pergolas
  3. 3 Malaga Airport risks meltdown in next few years if current five-year investment plan is not updated
  4. 4 Gibraltar drink-driver almost five times over limit is slapped with £2,342 fine and banned for 20 months
  5. 5 This is the programme of main events as Malaga gets ready to party during its massive August fair
  6. 6 Sanlúcar, horce racing on the beach on Spain's Costa de la Luz
  7. 7 One out of every five properties for sale for over one million euros in Spain is in Malaga province
  8. 8 Special bus service to connect Guadalhorce valley town with Malaga feria fairground
  9. 9 Over 7,200 tonnes of invasive Asian seaweed collected on western Costa del Sol beaches recycled
  10. 10 Arab Tourism Organisation presents Marbella with top award

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad