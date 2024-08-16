Alternative Canela Party music festival returns to Torremolinos

Tony Bryant Torremolinos Friday, 16 August 2024, 13:15 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The Canela Party music festival returns to Torremolinos from Wednesday 21 to Saturday 24 August for its 16th time, an event that the media claim is "the only festival in the world where bands come to see the public".

This unusual musical extravaganza has become popular because it invites the audience to dress up for the occasion, the majority of whom arrive in a variety of colourful fancy dress outfits.

Since its inception in 2007, the event has been held at various locations, although since 2022, organisers decided to use Torremolinos as the permanent venue.

The festival is aimed at those who enjoy independent and underground music in preference to the mainstream, and it promotes established bands and performers, along with a special focus on emerging talent.

The gathering offers nonstop live music on the two stages, and this year's event will again include an array of national and international artists. Saturday, the main night of the festival, will feature Crack Cloud, Home Front, Isibio Sound Machine, Sheer Mag, Prison Affair, and Shannon and the Clams, among others.

The four-day festival is held at the town's fairground and tickets are on sale from 55 euros at www.wegow.com. However, on Wednesday 21, entry will be free by invitation.

For a full schedule of performers, see www.torremolinos.es