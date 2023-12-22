Women’s European Cricket Championships go into final day today

The competition, in which five national teams are taking part, began on Sunday.

Antonio Piovesan Malaga Friday, 22 December 2023, 10:58 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

The English women’s cricket team has progressed through to the final of the first ever Women’s European Cricket Championship (ECC-W) at Cártama Oval.

They could play either Italy, Spain or Netherlands, who all face off in early games before this afternoon's blockbuster final at 3.45pm.

Malaga province is hosting the tournament just two months after the men’s, which, after four weeks of entertainment, saw England defeat Netherlands by eight wickets.

Now, the same countries could be headed for the final again, in the women’s tournament, which follows the same format as the men’s competition, adopting the fast-paced T10 form for the first time in a women’s championship.

As of Thursday afternoon, England XI were top of the table with 28 points, seven wins from eight matches. In second place were the Dutch, with 23 points after six wins from eight games. Italy, Austria and Spain are the other teams in the competition.

The landmark event kicked off on Sunday 17 December, with four matches each day until the final day today, Friday, when there will be three matches: an eliminator, a qualifier and the final.

Netherlands and England have been the dominant teams throughout the week, with both nations only losing one game, before they faced each other on Thursday afternoon when the English side took the victory.

Italy have been the next most-promising side, notching five wins from eight games and 21 points. Meanwhile the hosts, Spain, failed to make the most of home ground advantage, and were yet to pick up a single victory by Thursday afternoon. In the end Spain take up the fourth place for the final day after tying with fellow stragglers Austria and winning the golden ball.

Batting stars

Batswoman Iris Zwilling has starred for the Dutch throughout the week; by Thursday morning she had picked up 386 runs for her country, leading the table for the top scorers. She had the top score of the competition so far in a single game with 102 not out, and an impressive batting average of 96.50.

Italian Methnara Rathnayake was in second with 250 runs, Spaniard Naomi Hillman-Bermejo was in third with 167 and two more Dutch players completed the top five: Annemijn Thomson (156) and Robine Rijke (154). England’s top batswoman up to Thursday was Ria Fackrell, scoring 75 runs, putting her ninth on the leaderboard.

English and Dutch bowlers dominate the top-three for wicket-takers in the competition so far: Brit Millie Taylor has taken the most with seven, followed by Dutchwoman Robine Rijke (7) and Chiara Green for England (6).

The European Cricket Network (ECN) has been hosting a variety of women’s T20Is for the past two years, and with the success of the men’s competition, introducing a women’s tournament “made complete sense” for ECN founder Daniel Weston.

The new ECC-W could be even more than just a tournament, and represent a new era not only for women’s cricket but for cricket as a whole as it enters the European market, he added.

The faster-paced format includes a 45-metre boundary to encourage more fours and sixes, providing more entertainment for spectators. The competition is being shown by 10 different broadcasters, including on the European Cricket Network, and broadcast to millions worldwide.

The final day in Cártama this Friday, 22 December, feature Italy against Spain in the eliminator, which is currently being played. The winners will take on Netherlands at 12.45pm for the qualifier game to decide which side will take on England in the final at 3.45pm.