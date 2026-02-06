WOB Andalucía basketball summer camp celebrates 26th anniversary with an innovative approach With Marcelinho Huertas as the star guest, it moves to the San Estanislao school in Malaga and brings in top chef Miguel Palma

Campus WOB, a basketball-themed summer camp with a long history of participation of NBA stars, celebrates its 26th anniversary this year.

One of the most valued educational and sports summer projects in Europe, the camp is moving location this year to the San Estanislao de Kostka school in Malaga city.

The line-up includes players Marcelinho Huertas and Queralt Casas, with chef Miguel Palma making a culinary contribution, marking a milestone in the evolution of the project as it passes its quarter of a century.

Throughout its history, Campus WOB - to be held from 5 to 18 July in two shifts - has counted on the participation of international basketball legends such as Jason Kidd, Manu Ginóbili, Carmelo Anthony, James Worthy and Paul Pierce, as well as great national basketball stars, including Juancho Hernangómez, Laia Palau and Cristina Ouviña.

On a sporting level, Campus WOB Andalucía 2026 can already confirm its first stars: Marcelinho Huertas, MVP of the Endesa League and former NBA player, and Queralt Casas, one of the leading national basketball players.

The change of location responds to the constant growth of the camp. Founded in 1882 and belonging to the Loyola Foundation, the San Estanislao de Kostka School is one of the most iconic educational institutions in Andalucía. Throughout its more than 140 years of history, it has educated leading figures such as José Ortega y Gasset, Félix Revello de Toro, Manuel Altolaguirre and José Antonio Muñoz Rojas.

The new location, just a five-minute walk from the beach, will allow the incorporation of healthy outdoor activities in a privileged natural environment. Furthermore, its location in Malaga city facilitates access and logistics for families from all over Spain and abroad. The distribution of the venue improves access controls, the organisation by age group and the general wellbeing of the participants. For more information and bookings, the address is http://campuswob.com/

The 2026 edition will represent a historic leap forward in the catering field thanks to the participation of the prestigious chef Miguel Palma, head of La Taberna de Mike Palmer, a restaurant recommended in the Michelin Guide. Miguel Palma will lead and supervise the creation of all the camp menus, guaranteeing a healthy and balanced diet, with local products and adaptations to allergies and intolerances.

"This change is not just a relocation, it is a natural evolution. After 25 years of growth, we are taking a decisive step to offer the best edition in our history," says the camp management, which with this new venue, the food element and an expanding line-up of stars begins a more innovative stage.