Two Costa del Sol footballing talents secure moves to Europe's top women's leagues

Despite Malaga province lacking a top-flight women's team of its own, two of its brightest footballing prospects are set to compete at the highest level next season. Natalia Padilla and Ornella Vignola, both developed at Malaga CF’s academy, have confirmed moves abroad after strong seasons in Liga F.

Padilla, from Fuengirola, will finally link up with Bayern Munich after spending two years on loan. The German giants signed her in 2023 following an impressive spell at Servette, where she was top scorer, league champion and made her Champions League debut.

Since then, she has been loaned out to Köln and Sevilla, where she scored 11 league goals in 2024–25, making her Sevilla’s top scorer and eighth overall in the division.

She also helped Poland qualify for the Euros in Switzerland, continuing her influential role for the national team.

“It’s a dream to play for one of the best clubs in the world,” said Padilla. Bayern are currently ranked fourth in Europe by UEFA.

Meanwhile, Ornella, from Benalmádena, has joined Everton in the English Women's Super League, which UEFA considers the strongest league in Europe.

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder won the U19 Euros and U20 World Cup with Spain and was key for Granada last season, scoring four goals and adding three assists. Her performances helped the team reach the Copa de la Reina semi-finals and challenge for European places.