Torremolinos hit the jackpot as they draw Sevilla in the Copa del Rey The Costa del Sol team will face the LaLiga giants in the tournament's second round, which is set to be played between 20 and 22 of December

Juventud de Torremolinos were drawn against Sevilla in the second round of the Copa del Rey on Wednesday.

The Costa del Sol side, who play in the fourth tier of Spanish football, booked their place in the upcoming round thanks to a heroic performance against second-division Huesca last week.

For the draw, the Torremolinos players and the coaching staff all got together to watch who they would face next. Though initially disappointed when they didn't get Atlético Madrid, they celebrated being drawn against Sevilla with total excitement, given that the club is one of LaLiga's heavyweights.

Punching above their weight

Torremolinos' win over Huesca was a surprise upset, given that there is a two-division gap between the two sides.

The team was unfazed at the challenge and they played a brilliant first half. They scored both their goals in the space of eight minutes, leading Huesca 2-0 by the half-hour mark. Javi López finished off a good move after breaking the visitors' defensive line, while Alexis took advantage of rebounds inside the box to extend the hosts' lead.

Huesca then introduced several first-team players to bring some more quality onto the pitch and to try and turn things around, which they were able to do by scoring twice with 20 minutes to go and level the score.

However, the scoreline would remain the same for the rest of the second-half and throughout extra time thanks to a brave Torremolinos performance. The Andalusians were impeccable in the shoot-out, scoring all four penalties, while Huesca missed twice to crash out.

The challenge ahead

Though Huesca are no minnows and Torremolinos' win over them shouldn't be played down, facing Sevilla will provide a totally different set of challenges.

Though this season has been far from their best, including an early exit from the Champions League and a dire situation in the league, Sevilla remain as one of Europe's elite teams with a whole host of top players, including Benalmádena's Isco, who will be returning to his home province.

The tie will be played at Torremolinos' modest El Pozuelo stadium, which only holds 3,000 spectators, but the club is also considering the possibility of moving the game to La Rosaleda, given that they would be able to pack the stands with more fans, but that could also give Sevilla an advantage.