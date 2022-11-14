Torremolinos minnows surprise Huesca with unexpected Copa del Rey win The fourth-tier Costa del Sol team was 2-0 ahead of the second-division team at one point, ultimately beating them 4-2 on penalties

Juventud de Torremolinos cause a surprise upset by defeating second-division Huesca in the Copa del Rey on Sunday. The Costa del Sol players, who at one point were 2-0 up, went on to win the tie 4-2 on penalties.

Fourth-tier Torremolinos played a brilliant first half. They scored both their goals in the space of eight minutes, leading Huesca 2-0 by the half-hour mark; Javi López finished off a good move after breaking the visitors' defensive line, while Alexis took advantage of rebounds inside the box.

Huesca then introduce several first-team players to try and turn things around, which they were able to do by scoring twice with 20 minutes to go.

However, the game would remain level for the rest of the second-half and extra time thanks to a brave Torremolinos performance. The Andalusians were impeccable in the shoot-out, scoring all four penalties, while Huesca missed twice to crash out the tournament.