There will be no Malaga Paralympians for first time in almost half a century

Marina Rivas Malaga Monday, 29 July 2024, 15:03 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

For the first time in almost half a century, Malaga will not be represented in the upcoming Paralympic Games. Despite having the second-largest delegation in the ongoing Olympic Games, with eight athletes, the province will have no participants in the Paralympics for the first time since 1980.

The Spanish Paralympic Committee recently announced its list of 150 representatives for the Paris Games, which will start on 28 August, following the conclusion of the Olympic Games.

Including support athletes and staff, the total delegation will number 259, surpassing the 135 who attended Tokyo 2021, though not reaching the 299 of Barcelona 1992.

Andalucía will be the third-most represented region, with 15 athletes, behind Catalonia and Madrid. This number is a significant drop from the record 36 Andalusian athletes at the 1996 Games.

This year, the Andalusian delegation includes five from Seville, three from Cadiz, three from Almeria, two from Granada, one from Cordoba and one from Huelva. Notably, neither Malaga nor Jaén will have any representation in Paris.

Three miss out

Three athletes from Malaga were in the initial 'long list' released by the Spanish Paralympic Committee in June: wheelchair basketball player Almudena Montiel, triathlete Cristóbal Ramos and athlete Cristian Benítez. However, for various reasons, none of them have made the final cut.

Montiel, who contributed to Spain's best-ever eighth-place finish in women's wheelchair basketball in Tokyo 2021, chose to withdraw to focus on her family, while Ramos, who had a strong national record and a bronze medal in the 2023 World Cup, didn't secure one of the 10 available spots after finishing 13th in the rankings.

Meanwhile, Benítez, a visually impaired athlete with numerous national and international medals, was sidelined due to bureaucratic delays in the renewal of his disability classification.

All this means Malaga's uninterrupted 44-year streak has now come to an end.