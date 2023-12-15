Sunday curling sessions start at the re-opened Benalmádena ice rink

Alekk Saanders Benalmádena Friday, 15 December 2023, 14:34 Compartir Copiar enlace

The re-opening of the ice rink in Benalmádena has meant that the Los Compadres curling team have somewhere local to train.

Team member Fernando Galván said, "We have made an agreement with the rink to train on Sundays and are planning to hold open days to recruit new players. We also want to start a wheelchair curling team because we have the facilities to do that." He said that everyone was welcome and the team is looking to get more women involved in playing the sport.

The team will be at the ice rink from 2.30 to 4pm on Sundays and training sessions are free. For more details email compadrescurling@gmail.com