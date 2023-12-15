Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Benalmádena ice rink. SUR
Sunday curling sessions start at the re-opened Benalmádena ice rink
The Los Compadres curling team now has somewhere to train and hopes to involve more people in the sport by holding open days to recruit new players

Alekk Saanders

Benalmádena

Friday, 15 December 2023, 14:34

The re-opening of the ice rink in Benalmádena has meant that the Los Compadres curling team have somewhere local to train.

Team member Fernando Galván said, "We have made an agreement with the rink to train on Sundays and are planning to hold open days to recruit new players. We also want to start a wheelchair curling team because we have the facilities to do that." He said that everyone was welcome and the team is looking to get more women involved in playing the sport.

The team will be at the ice rink from 2.30 to 4pm on Sundays and training sessions are free. For more details email compadrescurling@gmail.com

