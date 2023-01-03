New-look Spanish national football team to make debut against Norway at Malaga’s La Rosaleda The city football club's stadium will be hosting the first qualifying match for Euro 2024 in March

Malaga CF's La Rosaleda stadium will be returning to the limelight with an important match between the new look Spanish football team against Norway on Saturday 25 March, a qualifier for Euro 2024 in Germany.

Hosting this match will be a boost for La Rosaleda, which aims to become one of the venues for Spain’s joint bid with Portugal and Ukraine for the World Cup in 2030.

This is a new phase for the Spanish team after losing to Morocco and being eliminated from last year’s World Cup, and with Luis de la Fuente as coach it could paint a very different picture from the previous one.

The forthcoming match against Norway is considered especially important for Spain because their opponents are considered their main rivals, especially with Erling Haaland as the star player.

Eleventh time at La Rosaleda

This is the most important match for the Spanish team at La Rosaleda since 1982. Altogether, Spain have played ten matches at this stadium, although most were friendlies. The last one, against the Czech Republic in June, was a Nations League match, but to find the level that football fans are hoping to see in March one would have to look back to Spain - Iceland in 1982, when the national team were triumphant in the classification for the Euros in France 1984.