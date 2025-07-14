Spain's Carlos Alcaraz stunned as Jannik Sinner claims first Wimbledon title

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz pose with their trophies at the end of the game.

Jannik Sinner defeated Carlos Alcaraz in four sets on Sunday to win his maiden Wimbledon title, ending the Spaniard’s 24-match winning streak and halting his dominance at the All England Club.

The Italian came from a set down to win 4-6 6-4 6-4 6-4 in just over three hours in what was arguably the best performance of his career.

Alcaraz, who came into the final on the back of titles at Queen’s and two previous Wimbledon victories, made the brighter start. After going down 4-2 in the first set, he reeled off four straight games to take it 6-4, showing flashes of his usual aggression and variety.

But the momentum shifted quickly in the second set. Sinner tightened his baseline game, began reading Alcaraz’s serve more effectively and broke at 5-4 to level the match.

From there, he barely looked back: in the third set, Sinner maintained his grip on the contest. He broke early to move ahead and frustrated Alcaraz with his depth and consistency from the back of the court. Alcaraz’s first serve percentage dropped and his usually reliable forehand misfired throughout.

The fourth set followed a similar pattern. Alcaraz held on until 4-4, but again Sinner raised his level in the key moments. He broke serve after a tense rally and closed out the match confidently, falling to the grass in celebration after sealing victory with an unreturnable serve.

'An unbelievable match'

Sinner becomes the first Italian man to lift the Wimbledon trophy and avenges his painful loss to Alcaraz at the French Open just five weeks earlier. “I knew he would learn from Paris and raise his game,” said Alcaraz. “I wasn’t surprised at his level. He’s a great player and a great champion.”

“I did everything I could, but he played an unbelievable match,” said Alcaraz. “It’s always hard to lose a Grand Slam final, but you have to take the positives. I’m proud of what I did over these four weeks.”

“Whatever I tried, he just kept hitting the lines,” Alcaraz admitted. “From the baseline, he was simply better than me today.”

The loss ends Alcaraz’s streak of five straight wins in Grand Slam finals and leaves him tied with Rafael Nadal on two Wimbledon titles. His head-to-head record with Sinner now stands at 8–5.

In the women’s final, Iga Swiatek produced a ruthless performance to demolish Amanda Anisimova 6-0 6-0 in just 57 minutes in one of the most one-sided finals in the tournament’s history.

The victory capped off a dominant day for the world number ones, who both made clear statements about their place at the top of the game.