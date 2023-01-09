Spain U19s to take on Italy in Torremolinos next week The friendly will take place at El Pozuelo on 18 January and tickets cost just five euros

High-level football returns to Torremolinos on Wednesday 18 January, as Spain’s under-19s take on Italy in a friendly game.

Around 3,000 tickets, available for just five euros, have already gone on sale and can be purchased online or at the Juventud Torremolinos ticket offices.

This will be José Lana’s first camp with his new squad after taking over from Santi Denia, who has now filled the vacant under-21s post. This happened following Luis de la Fuente’s promotion to senior team head coach.

This game will be a good test for Spain’s future stars as they prepare for this summer's European Championship in Malta, where La Roja have been drawn alongside Ukraine, Denmark and Luxembourg.

This fixture is the second high-profile game to take place in the town in recent times, coming just weeks after Sevilla visited the modest ground in the Copa del Rey to take on Juventud Torremolinos.