Spain to make debut under new coach at La Rosaleda against Norway in March

Malaga CF's La Rosaleda stadium will be returning to the limelight with an important match between the new look Spanish football side and Norway on Saturday 25 March, a qualifier for Euro 2024 in Germany.

Hosting this match will be a boost for La Rosaleda, which aims to become one of the venues for Spain's joint bid with Portugal and Ukraine for the World Cup in 2030.

This will be the first official game in a new phase for Spain under new head coach Luis de la Fuente, appointed after their loss to Morocco which saw them out of the 2022 World Cup.

The match is considered vital for Spain and not easy as Norway come armed with star player Erling Haaland.

Altogether, Spain have played ten matches at the Malaga stadium, although most, unlike this one, were friendlies.