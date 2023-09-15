Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

La Rosaleda stadium in Malaga. RFEF
La Rosaleda chosen to host finals of popular online streamer-led football tournament
The home of Malaga CF will be transformed into a seven-a-side football venue in October for the event organised by former footballer Gerard Piqué in collaboration with streamer Ibai Llanos

Marina Rivas

Malaga

Friday, 15 September 2023, 08:01

The finals of the Kings and Queens Cup, created by former footballer Gerard Piqué in collaboration with popular streamer Ibai Llanos, will take place at La Rosaleda stadium in Malaga.

In just one year, this series of seven-a-side football competitions, of which these cups form a part, have revolutionised not only the sports world but also how football is perceived and experienced by a younger audience.

Now, both tournaments, which will feature male and female teams led by streamers with massive followings, will conclude at the home of Malaga CF on Saturday 14 October, meaning that the side's Primera RFEF match that weekend will have to be rescheduled.

This was announced via a short video posted on social media on Wednesday in which the organisers simply said: "Nos vemos en Málaga" (See you in Malaga).

The pair had previously conducted a poll among fans, with Costa del Sol city the overwhelming favourite following previous finals held at the Camp Nou in Barcelona and the Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid.

