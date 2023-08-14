Malaga, the fans' choice to host the Kings League

Juan Calderón Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

Malaga could be about to welcome the Kings League - a seven-a-side football tournament, created by former footballer Gerard Piqué, that is quickly gaining popularity in Spain.

The Barcelona-based league, which features teams driven by content creators such as Ibai Llanos, The Grefg, DjMaRiio, and former footballers Iker Casillas and Sergio Agüero, is searching for venues to host the final stages, expected to take place between 13 and 15 October during a break in the top-flight football calendar.

Following a vote by fans, Malaga emerged as the favourite.

Martín Carpena arena, the clear option

The organisers view Malaga as an ideal choice thanks to the option of using either La Rosaleda stadium or the Martín Carpena sports arena.

In both cases, schedule changes for both the Malaga CF football team and the Unicaja basketball team would be required.

However, Piqué himself has a clear preference: "We need to look at whether it's possible to change Unicaja's Liga ACB schedule or see if they could play away from home [when we want to host the tournament]. We'd prefer an indoor event because it will look very impressive with dynamic lighting and other special effects."

No contact yet

While the informal conversation between Piqué and content creator Ibai Llanos hinted at this possibility, Unicaja are yet to receive any formal notification.

That said, when asked by SUR, Malaga city hall expressed positivity about hosting such an event.

What's more, the Junta regional government's Tourism and Sports ministry has a positive relationship with Kosmos, the company owned by Piqué which also organises the Kings League. This relationship was instrumental in bringing the Davis Cup to Malaga too.

However, with difficulties above all with scheduling, it remains to be seen if this comes to fruition.