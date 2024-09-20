Jump on a train, grab a flight or take a road trip: make the journey to see FC Barcelona while seats are easy to get hold of.

I couldn't believe that the club was almost pleading for football fans to buy tickets via their social media accounts for the next home game. The team is playing football in a style synonymous with the history of the club.

One of the downsides of my job is letting people down when they ask whether I can help acquiring tickets for Premier League games. Tickets are scarce - and when they are available, they are becoming ridiculously expensive. Look at the prices they are charging in Miami to see Lionel Messi in his autumn days; it's also practically impossible to secure tickets to see Real Madrid at the rebuilt Bernabéu.

So it's odd that you can pick up a seat with ease for the most eye-catching team in Europe right now.

Barça top the table with five wins from five games. They're scoring goals for fun again - Valladolid were hit for seven and Girona floored by four. There's an intensity and directness about the new brand of football.

But it can't be billed as a Hansi Flick revolution. The new boss doesn't have the wriggle-room to ring mass changes. It's down to subtle management and smart coaching.

"I feel liberated," said Pedri after the most recent success. The team is playing with a collective smile. The coach looks in control; the team reflect his demeanour.

The Spanish press have taken Pedri's positivity to make negative assertions against the previous coach Xavi. He did look like a man with the troubles of the world on his shoulders - or at least the troubles of Catalonia.

But Xavi won the league in his first full season and created a pathway for the talent from the youth team to first team, often bypassing the B team. He also appeared to be in a constant battle with his sporting director who foisted unwanted loan-players upon him.

Flick doesn't have to find space for João Félix and João Cancelo. He also has some key players back from long term injuries like Álex Balde and Pedri; There is more of a balance to his team with their return.

The success is down to his imagination. He's developed a system to fully utilise the energetic talents of Yamine Lamal and Raphinha, meaning Robert Lewandowski can concentrate on what he does best – scoring goals. He's invented a system where Pedri and reserve team captain Marc Casado bring ballast to the midfield.

At the moment, this is all being achieved with limited interaction: he does not speak the preferred Catalan language or even Spanish. All the German's communication is delivered in English.

The football is once again a joy to watch and producing results. I understand the anti-Barça stance of rival supporters; but if you are a fan of football, then it's worth grabbing a ticket whilst they are relatively easy to buy.