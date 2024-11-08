The incredible Hansi Flick

The most masterful managerial performance of the season is being presented by Hansi Flick at FC Barcelona.

The institution may be a financial shambles, but the German has the team scaring the life out of Spanish and European opponents with their flamboyant style of football.

No other club can compare to the cavalier Catalans - and it's all down to the German coach.

They've scored at least three goals in each of their last seven games - reputations mean nothing to this outfit. Both Bayern Munich and Real Madrid had four goals fly past them, in midweek, they hit five in Belgrade against Red Star.

Everything Flick's team touches turns to goals. He is gambling with his brand of football; the players are responding and together they're hitting the jackpot.

It's not a revolution, but he's flourishing with the same bunch of players his predecessor floundered with last season. In fact, he's playing with a handicap, as he's without the star players in their peak years. Marc-Andre ter Stegen joined Frenkie De Jong, Ronald Araújo and Andreas Christensen in the club's infirmary, leaving him with a bunch of youngsters, a couple of veterans, and one or two whose days looked numbered in the summer.

Robert Lewandowski's influence can be measured in goals - 19 of them in 16 games, including a hat-trick and six doubles. Flick has reignited a legend who cut a frustrated figure last season.

Raphinha also looked to be the odd man out when Flick took over. Ideally, the club would have cashed in and reinvested in the talents of Spain star Nico Williams. The Brazilian has gone from being the odd man out to the main man, proudly sporting the captain's armband - and he's led from the front with 12 goals.

The other leader is Iñigo Martínez. It was reported that Barça were trying to persuade him to move on to provide some wiggle room in the wages' column. Now he's earning every cent as he's near ever-present and a standard-setter.

Flick has an incredible relationship with his players, yet isn't a soft touch. When France international Jules Koundé didn't adhere to time-keeping rules, he was dropped for the game against Alavés and replaced by a 17-year-old. Koundé has responded by taking his game to another level; this week, he weighed in with three assists in the game against Red Star.

Flick has taken many gambles. He brought with him the high defensive line that failed with the German national team. Many were sceptical at the huge gaps, but he trusts in his players and he trusts in the technology.

The semi-automated offside system has caught the opposition offside 99 times and 13 goals against Barcelona have been overturned.

It's a case of "Vorsprung durch Technik". The famous German slogan means "high-quality, innovative solutions that significantly improve everyday life." That about sums up Flick's version of FC Barcelona.