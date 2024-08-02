The cull to clear more lockers

In a football world where there's more reporting of speculation than fact, I tend to switch off in the summer and only make note of the deals once completed.

Kylian Mbappé's move to Real Madrid blows all the others out of the water; apart from that, there have been very few marquee signings.

I was given quite an awakening when dipping into the activity around La Liga. There's been a tsunami at the top clubs with decks being cleared and not necessarily filled again.

Real Madrid's long term strategy leaves all in their wake. The long chase for Mbappé and courting of Brazilian wonderkid Endrick brings in the two marquee players of the summer. Their plan is long term. As veterans Toni Kroos, Nacho, and Joselu depart, it means the pathway is clear for Arda Güler and Brahim Díaz. Both were afforded patience last season, but looked the part as bit-part players for the champions.

The Real Madrid correspondents deal in fact; their Barcelona counterparts deal in fiction. Euros heroes Nico Williams and Dani Olmo have been linked daily with the Catalan club. The truth is that the accountants are trying to work a miracle to make either happen.

There has been a cull. Sergi Roberto has been freed after eighteen years of distinguished service; Marcos Alonso's contract won't be renewed, Sergiño Dest heads to PSV, and - surprisingly - teenager Marc Guiu joined Chelsea for a bargain €6m. Joao Cancelo and João Félix return to Man City and Atlético Madrid after loans.

They need more lockers to be cleared before they can make any significant signings. Homes need to be found for Ansu Fati and Clement Lenglet after their years abroad. In total, nine players returned to the Camp Nou after being shuffled out last season.

One club that benefitted from Barça's clear out was Real Betis. They activated a clause to purchase Chadi Riad after a season-long loan for €9m and then cashed in by selling him to Crystal Palace for €13m. Betis also have brought in Marc Roca and Diego Llorente from Leeds United for a combined €7m.

There is a pattern of La Liga clubs signing surplus players from the Premier League for cut-prices, but also selling promising players to English clubs for inflated fees. Villarreal took Willy Kambwala off Manchester United for €10m, yet cashed in on Ben Brereton Díaz by selling him to Southampton for €8m. Maybe the best piece of business was selling their young goalkeeper to Chelsea for 24.5m euros. He is good - but it's a ridiculous fee for a back-up goalkeeper.

Sevilla may have returned to their old ways of snaffling players who have lost their way, offering them a bit of TLC and path to their former selves. Albert Sambi Lokonga felt unwanted at Arsenal and Saúl Ñíguez was looking a bit lost at Atlético. Both have been offered a new chance in Seville for a season.

Atlético Madrid is undergoing a massive facelift with Saúl and eight other senior players being shown the door. The only major signing has been Robin Le Normand, the Spain international for 34 million from Real Sociedad. His international captain Álvaro Morata swiftly left for Milan and there's plenty of speculation on his replacement.

As I said in the first paragraph, I don't deal in speculation, so we'll leave it there - but prepare for the recruitment drives continuing right to the deadline without too many headline signings. The major deals have been done; the rest is bargain-hunting, filling the rosters and spare pegs in the changing rooms.