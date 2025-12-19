Share

Forget the Ballon d'or, there's only one football award that matters. 'Cult hero of the year.' And there is only one winner: "Big Eric." Step up onto the platform, Eric García Martret - and gleefully accept the globe for the biggest comeback in modern football.

A year ago, Barcelona couldn't give him away; in fact, they would have paid a club to take him off their hands to free up a peg in the dressing room. The one-time wonder-kid had become a liability. Last week, he agreed to a new deal at Barcelona until 2031 and he's now the most-used player at the club. He's now proven to be invaluable; the turnaround is remarkable - García has covered a multitude of positions with equal aptitude.

My co-commentator on ESPN scoffed when I compared his defensive-midfield performances to the legendary Sergio Busquets. When Busquets was a similar age, my previous co-commentator scoffed whenever he touched the ball. Eric Cantona once described that kind of player as a water carrier. Now another Eric is flourishing.

Eric García was earmarked as a potential star as a teenager. He skippered the Barcelona youth teams before Manchester City persuaded him to move to the Premier League. He was part of teams that won the Premier League, League Cup, and reached a Champions League final. All was going well until he sat out his contract to return to Barcelona on a free transfer.

Barça rated him so highly that they inserted a 400m euro buy-out clause into his contract. At this point, it all went horribly wrong - he was sent off in his second game and then again in his sixth appearance; he became synonymous with the end of Ronald Koeman's reign.

Eventually, he was shipped off to Girona - there his regeneration began as the unfashionable club finished third. Garcia backed himself to return to his parent club. Unfortunately, he was sent off yet again on his first start. New coach Hansi Flick clearly had little faith as Eric watched most matches from the bench. Then, football magic happened. Numbers were short and García was selected for the Champions League semi-final and El Clásico. He scored in both, and suddenly Flick saw something in the Barcelona "Bambi".

When he needed a right-back at the start of the season, García filled in. Then, there was a need for a centre-back; Eric performed with distinction. Next, it was left-back against Real Sociedad - shuffle across number 24. He rotated between all those positions until November when Flick faced a shortage of central midfielders. Step forward, Big Eric.

Just like Busquets back in the day, there was an air of disbelief that he was worthy of a position in this revered department - but the Martorell native has nailed it.

Eric García is now the first name on the team sheet; he's amassed more minutes than any other player. For me. It is like a reincarnation of Sergio Busquets - and we all know how many awards he's won.

This award is for Eric García: a cult hero - although he probably values the six-year contract more.