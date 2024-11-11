Malaga padel star has another weekend to remember

Nacho Carmona Malaga Monday, 11 November 2024, 16:00

Malaga-born Bea González triumphed in the Premier Padel P1 tournament in Dubai on Sunday, adding another title to her record just one week after winning the World Championship in Doha with the Spanish national team.

Partnering with Argentina’s Delfi Brea, González took the final match decisively against the young Spanish duo of Alejandra Alonso, 19, and Andrea Ustero, 17, with a straight-sets victory (6-2, 6-3) in just over an hour.

The experienced González-Brea pair dominated the match, maintaining control and composure throughout. However, they faced a tougher challenge in the semi-finals, where they battled top competitors Ariana Sánchez and Paula Josemaría in a gruelling three-set match lasting two hours and 27 minutes (4-6, 6-4, 3-6).

Currently ranked sixth in the International Padel Federation (FIP) standings after recovering from a pectoral injury, González is set to travel to Kuwait for the next event on the tour.

Reflecting on her win, González expressed gratitude: “I’m happy because Delfi is smiling. This is a reward, a pleasure, and a pride to be finishing this tournament,” she said in an official interview, praising her support team and rising competitors.

With this latest title, González and Brea are now considered strong contenders for the upcoming Premier Padel Finals in Barcelona.