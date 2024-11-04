Malaga's Bea González helps secure Spain’s ninth Padel World Championship win

Juan Calderón Malaga Monday, 4 November 2024, 14:44

Spain’s women’s national padel team clinched their ninth World Championship title with a dominant win over Argentina in Qatar on Saturday.

Led by Malaga native Bea González, Spain secured a 2-0 victory in the final without González and her partner Alejandra Salazar needing to play, thanks to early decisive wins from their teammates.

The first match saw Gemma Triay and Claudia Fernández overpower Argentina’s Riera and Bidahorra 6-3, 6-2, setting a strong tone.

In the following match, Spain’s Ari Sánchez and Paula José María sealed the championship. Despite losing the first set 3-6 to Delfi Brea and Claudia Jensen, they fought back to win the next two sets 7-5, 7-5, securing the title.

In the men’s competition, the Spanish team’s efforts fell just short. In the final (also against Argentina) Malaga's Álex Ruiz and his teammates were edged out 2-1, with Paquito Navarro and Miguel Yanguas narrowly losing to Tino Libaak and Leo Augsburger in a tie-break.