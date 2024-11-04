Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The Spain team celebrate their victory in Qatar. FIP
Malaga&#039;s Bea González helps secure Spain’s ninth Padel World Championship win
Padel

Malaga's Bea González helps secure Spain’s ninth Padel World Championship win

Spain beat Argentina in a commanding performance in the women’s final, with the men's team falling just short in a thrilling three-set decider

Juan Calderón

Malaga

Monday, 4 November 2024, 14:44

Spain’s women’s national padel team clinched their ninth World Championship title with a dominant win over Argentina in Qatar on Saturday.

Led by Malaga native Bea González, Spain secured a 2-0 victory in the final without González and her partner Alejandra Salazar needing to play, thanks to early decisive wins from their teammates.

The first match saw Gemma Triay and Claudia Fernández overpower Argentina’s Riera and Bidahorra 6-3, 6-2, setting a strong tone.

In the following match, Spain’s Ari Sánchez and Paula José María sealed the championship. Despite losing the first set 3-6 to Delfi Brea and Claudia Jensen, they fought back to win the next two sets 7-5, 7-5, securing the title.

In the men’s competition, the Spanish team’s efforts fell just short. In the final (also against Argentina) Malaga's Álex Ruiz and his teammates were edged out 2-1, with Paquito Navarro and Miguel Yanguas narrowly losing to Tino Libaak and Leo Augsburger in a tie-break.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 The tale of the British family who ran a hostel in 1970s Nerja
  2. 2 Maps | Satellite data suggests 230,000 people affected by 'Dana' disaster in Spain
  3. 3 Malaga town badly hit by 'Dana' storm starts to slowly recover six days after the devastating flooding
  4. 4 This is when tickets will go sale for tenth anniversary of Weekend Beach music festival on Costa del Sol
  5. 5 Extra army support called up in face of scale of Valencia disaster
  6. 6 Immersive experience onboard the Art Explora catamaran while it's docked in Malaga port
  7. 7 Costa del Sol freemasons show support for functional diversity
  8. 8 Underdogs Estepona deliver massive shock and dump Malaga CF out of Copa del Rey
  9. 9 New mayor for Malaga village following vote of no confidence
  10. 10 Mohamed Ashmawi: A Saudi sheikh at the heart of the jetset

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Malaga's Bea González helps secure Spain’s ninth Padel World Championship win