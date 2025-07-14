Premier Padel returns to Malaga this week with local stars chasing home glory

There are several local talents vying for victory this week.

The Andalucía Málaga Premier Padel tournament returns to the Martín Carpena in Malaga city this week, marking the second consecutive season that the global tour has stopped on the Costa del Sol.

The preliminary rounds began this Sunday, 13 July, with the finals taking place next Sunday, 20 July.

The competition, part of a select group of only five Premier Padel tournaments held in Spain this year, has attracted all of the sport’s biggest names.

Defending champions Agustín Tapia and Arturo Coello, as well as Ari Sánchez and Paula Josemaría, will seek to retain their titles, though strong challenges are expected from Ale Galán and Fede Chingotto in the men’s draw and from Gemma Triay and Delfi Brea on the women’s side.

Strong local representation

Local hopes will centre on Bea González, ranked sixth in the world, who plays alongside Claudia Fernández as the third-seeded pair. Known as 'La Perla de El Palo', González is aiming for her first win on home soil after missing last year’s semi-final due to injury.

Also flying the Málaga flag are Momo González (13th), Fran Guerrero (17th), Jairo Bautista (21st), Álex Ruiz (22nd), Curro Cabeza (50th) and Guille Collado (70th).

Veteran Carolina Navarro, currently ranked 76th, also returns for a farewell appearance after receiving a wild card with partner Melania Merino.

With over 20,000 tickets already sold, organisers expect another record-breaking turnout following last year’s attendance of 8,500 for a single match.