Coín's Pablo Guerrero cycles his way to a bittersweet finish at Morocco's Titan Desert race The Malaga local won the final stage of the six-day competition, but his team, Cannoldale TB, lost the overall victory by a few seconds

Local Coín cyclist Pablo Guerrero was the winner of the final stage of the six-day Titan Desert race, a competition that tested over 500 athletes of the sport to navigate across 600 kilometres under the searing heat of the Sahara desert that finished on Friday.

It was a bittersweet ending for Guerrero. Despite winning the final stage, his teammate Francisco Herrero lost the lead of both the overall race and that last stage, after being in the lead for much of the six-day event.

Guerrero's final time when he crossed the finish in first place was 02h29:28. It was the cherry on top of the cake for the Coín local and his team and served as a consolation prize, as Cannoldale TB had put on a stellar performance to guide Herrero to what would have been his victory.

Tough competition

But it wasn't meant to be. Herrero and Konny Looser, his main opponent at the front of the pack throughout the competition, took part in a closely-contested battle and the Swiss cyclist managed to scrape away some valuable seconds that allowed him to snatch away the overall win right at the end.

In the women's category, the overall win went to Anna Ramírez, who dominated every stage of the six-day event and picked up her fourth Titan Desert win.

Despite Cannoldale TB feeling generally disappointed with the outcome of the competition, they set the bar high by winning four of the six stages and finishing second overall. As for Pablo Guerrero, he finished seventh in the table.