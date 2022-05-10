Spanish cyclist Ernesto Escolano dies competing in Morocco’s Titan Desert race The 50-year-old amateur athlete died at the Mohammed VI University Hospital in Marrakech after being taken ill during the 102km second stage, on a day marked by intense heat

Image from the second stage of the Titan Desert 2022 mountain bike race. / T.D.

The Spanish cyclist Ernesto Escolano has died at the Mohammed VI University Hospital in Marrakech after being taken ill during the second stage of the Titan Desert, held on Monday.

The event is a six-day multiple stage mountain bike race held annually in Morocco since 2006 through the desert between the Atlas Mountains and the Sahara Desert.

The Huesca athlete required emergency medical assistance at kilometre 82 of the 102-kilometre stage, on a day marked by intense heat. He was treated by the race health team, who stabilised him before being transferred to the hospital in Marrakech, where he died.

A statement from race officials said, "From the organisation, as well as the participants, medical team, sponsors, journalists and the entire entourage that accompanies the race, we convey our condolences to his family and close friends."