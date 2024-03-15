Nerja athlete vows to clear name after testing positive for banned substance

Marina Rivas Malaga Friday, 15 March 2024, 15:22 Compartir Copiar enlace

Spanish athlete Ouassim Oumaiz tested positive for GHRP-2, a growth hormone-releasing peptide, during a routine anti-doping control earlier this year, it has been revealed.

The 25-year-old, who hails from Nerja, is the current Spanish champion in the 5,000 metres and is hoping to qualify for the upcoming Paris Olympics.

Speaking to SUR, he strongly denied any intentional use of banned substances: "I firmly believe I'm innocent. It's really upsetting to have my reputation damaged without any solid proof."

He added: "I'm not familiar with this substance and would never knowingly take anything prohibited. I always consult with my doctor before taking any supplements. My integrity means everything to me, and I would never put my reputation at risk."

While the Spanish Athletics Federation has acknowledged the ongoing investigation, no provisional sanctions have been imposed on Oumaiz at this time.