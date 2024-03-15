Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Ouassim Oumaiz (L) SUR
Nerja athlete vows to clear name after testing positive for banned substance
Athletics

Nerja athlete vows to clear name after testing positive for banned substance

Ouassim Oumaiz is the current Spanish champion in the 5,000 metres and is hoping to qualify for the upcoming Paris Olympics

Marina Rivas

Malaga

Friday, 15 March 2024, 15:22

Compartir

Spanish athlete Ouassim Oumaiz tested positive for GHRP-2, a growth hormone-releasing peptide, during a routine anti-doping control earlier this year, it has been revealed.

The 25-year-old, who hails from Nerja, is the current Spanish champion in the 5,000 metres and is hoping to qualify for the upcoming Paris Olympics.

Speaking to SUR, he strongly denied any intentional use of banned substances: "I firmly believe I'm innocent. It's really upsetting to have my reputation damaged without any solid proof."

He added: "I'm not familiar with this substance and would never knowingly take anything prohibited. I always consult with my doctor before taking any supplements. My integrity means everything to me, and I would never put my reputation at risk."

While the Spanish Athletics Federation has acknowledged the ongoing investigation, no provisional sanctions have been imposed on Oumaiz at this time.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Last weekend of winter in Malaga and on the Costa del Sol forecast to be a hot and dry one
  2. 2 Costa del Sol goes green with annual festivities to celebrate St Patrick's Day
  3. 3 Last weekend's rain deposited equivalent of 300 ships full of water in Malaga reservoirs
  4. 4 Filling of private swimming pools banned in south of Spain but hotel, registered tourist accommodation and public pools allowed
  5. 5 Serranía de Ronda village goes wild for orchids
  6. 6

    The average worker in Malaga province gives a third of their salary to the taxman
  7. 7 Costa del Sol mourns death of June Rendle, a woman with a passion for theatre
  8. 8 Malaga marina for megayachts reaches cruising speed
  9. 9 Schoolwork showcase: primary poems
  10. 10 Significant 19th-century painting of Gibraltar goes under the hammer

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad