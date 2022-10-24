Almost 10,000 runners take part in the 42nd Carrera Urbana Ciudad de Malaga road race Cristóbal Valenzuela and Paula Ramírez were the winners of the men and women's 10k races, as it returned for the first time since the Covid pandemic

The Carrera Urbana Ciudad de Málaga returned for the first time since 2019 with nearly 10,000 runners taking part on Sunday morning, 23 October. The race, being run for the 42nd time around the city streets of Malaga, was won by Cristóbal Valenzuela and Paula Ramírez in the men and women's categories, respectively.

There were two different race distances - a 10k and a 4k - and they each had new routes, but the start and finish line remained in its usual place at El Corte Inglés, who sponsor the event each year.

Valenzuela came in first place with an impressive time of 30:46, closely followed by two of his athletics club teammates Pablo Salcedo (31:06) and Pablo Comino (31:17).

In the women's race, Ramírez took to the top step of the podium with a 35:30, with Belén Infantes in second place (35:37) and Sandra Schenkel in third (35:34).