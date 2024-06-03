Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The winners celebrate with a bottle of bubbly.

Josele
Marc Anthony outshines Will Smith in star-studded E1 electric boat race in Marbella

Thousands gathered in Puerto Banús over the weekend to watch the event known as the Formula 1 of the seas

Antonio Contreras

Marbella

Monday, 3 June 2024, 10:03

The E1 Series, known as the Formula 1 of the seas, concluded its third race in Marbella this Sunday, with Marc Anthony's team securing victory.

The singer, who also performed a concert in San Pedro Alcántara on Friday, led his team to triumph against a lineup of celebrity-captained teams, including one led by actor Will Smith.

The event, held in the exclusive Puerto Banús marina, attracted thousands of spectators throughout the weekend. Attendees, including many high-profile guests who arrived via private jets, witnessed Anthony's Miami team, featuring jet ski champion Anna Glennon and Swedish powerboat racer Erik Stark, clinch their first win in this new international electric boat competition.

The runner-up was Will Smith's team, with Spanish driver Lucas Ordóñez and American racer Sara Price.

The race, despite challenging wind conditions and a minor collision that saw one boat's wing break off, proceeded without major incidents.

Marbella's mayor, Ángeles Muñoz, highlighted the economic impact of the event, estimating it to be around 25 million euros. The organisation reserved over 400 hotel rooms along the Costa del Sol, further boosting local hospitality businesses.

Created by Alejandro Agag and Rodi Basso, the E1 Series will continue in iconic locations such as Monaco, Hong Kong and Geneva.

