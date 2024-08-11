Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Muñoz was competing in her third and final Olympic Games. AFP
Marbella&#039;s Azahara Muñoz achieves career-best Olympic finish in women&#039;s golf
Paris 2024 Olympics

Marbella's Azahara Muñoz achieves career-best Olympic finish in women's golf

The 36-year-old Spaniard climbed 37 places to secure 13th spot, just four strokes shy of a bronze medal

Marina Rivas

Malaga

Sunday, 11 August 2024, 08:03

Opciones para compartir

Azahara Muñoz has secured her best-ever Olympic finish, placing 13th in the women's golf tournament on Saturday. The 36-year-old, who hails from San Pedro, climbed an impressive 37 places during the competition, finishing just four strokes behind bronze medallist Janet Lin Xiyu of China.

Muñoz's performance marked a significant improvement from her previous Olympic outings, where she finished 21st in Rio 2016 and 50th in Tokyo 2020. She ended the tournament with a score of -3, just two strokes away from earning an Olympic diploma.

Reflecting on her achievement, Muñoz expressed pride in her performance. "I'm very happy. Obviously, it's disappointing to come so close to the diploma, but I'm super proud of the comeback I've made," she said.

Muñoz's 13th-place finish also made her the top-performing Spaniard in the event, as her compatriot Carlota Ciganda struggled, finishing 49th.

New Zealand's Lydia Ko claimed the gold with a score of -10, while Germany's Esther Henseleit took silver at -8, and Lin Xiyu secured bronze at -7.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 EU website sets out EES border scheme, says UK Embassy
  2. 2 Silver wedding couple's daughter among dead in horror accident in Malaga province
  3. 3 Costa del Sol resort plans to butt-out cigarettes on beaches
  4. 4 Spain take Olympic gold after nail-biting football final against France
  5. 5 Seven little-known facts about sunscreen
  6. 6 Torremolinos homeless centre receives welcome donation
  7. 7 One dead and one seriously injured in collision near Monda
  8. 8

    Neighbours are moving in
  9. 9 Sir Peter Chalmers: A Scottish gent who helped both sides
  10. 10

    Law vs politics

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad