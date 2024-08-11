Marbella's Azahara Muñoz achieves career-best Olympic finish in women's golf

Muñoz was competing in her third and final Olympic Games.

Azahara Muñoz has secured her best-ever Olympic finish, placing 13th in the women's golf tournament on Saturday. The 36-year-old, who hails from San Pedro, climbed an impressive 37 places during the competition, finishing just four strokes behind bronze medallist Janet Lin Xiyu of China.

Muñoz's performance marked a significant improvement from her previous Olympic outings, where she finished 21st in Rio 2016 and 50th in Tokyo 2020. She ended the tournament with a score of -3, just two strokes away from earning an Olympic diploma.

Reflecting on her achievement, Muñoz expressed pride in her performance. "I'm very happy. Obviously, it's disappointing to come so close to the diploma, but I'm super proud of the comeback I've made," she said.

Muñoz's 13th-place finish also made her the top-performing Spaniard in the event, as her compatriot Carlota Ciganda struggled, finishing 49th.

New Zealand's Lydia Ko claimed the gold with a score of -10, while Germany's Esther Henseleit took silver at -8, and Lin Xiyu secured bronze at -7.