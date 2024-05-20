Marbella secure their spot in the play-off final

Juan Ramón Padilla Monday, 20 May 2024, 20:26 Compartir Copiar enlace

Marbella are in the Segunda RFEF play-off final after securing a 2-1 aggregate victory over Getafe B in the first elimination round on Sunday.

Following a goalless draw in the away leg a week earlier, the return leg was played at a packed-out La Dama de Noche, where the heat and strong winds played a big part.

This benefitted Getafe B in the first half. Early on, Keita attempted to catch Lejárraga off his line from 40 yards, only for Carrasco to clear the ball off the line. The keeper was then momentarily sidelined after a collision with an opponent, causing concern among the fans.

However, with the wind now favouring Marbella in the second half, Dago seized the opportunity just after the break, slotting the ball past Vicent in a one-on-one situation.

Getafe B responded strongly and eventually levelled the scores in the 67th minute through Cancelada's headed effort.

At this point, the visitors seemed poised to take control, but a defensive lapse allowed Acevedo to set up Gato for the winning goal in the 82nd minute.