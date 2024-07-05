Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Malaga&#039;s rising golf star shines
Golf

Malaga's rising golf star shines

Out of 423 young golfers, six became national champions, including De Wint (third right), who showcased exceptional skill and composure throughout the tournament

SUR in English

Malaga

Friday, 5 July 2024, 20:01

Young talents from Malaga's golf academy continue to excel. This weekend, Oliver de Wint, an emerging star, won the Spanish Championship in the children's category at La Manga Club. Out of 423 young golfers, six became national champions, including De Wint (third right), who showcased exceptional skill and composure throughout the tournament.

