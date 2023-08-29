Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Alejandro Davidovich celebrates a point in yesterday's match on Court 11 EFE
US Open tennis

Malaga's Alejandro Davidovich advances to second round at US Open in convincing style

The local player beat American Marcos Giron in three comfortable sets, showing no sign of the back injury which he suffered in a lead-up tournament

Pedro Luis Alonso

Malaga

Tuesday, 29 August 2023, 11:27

Malaga-born Alejandro Davidovich, eyeing off a debut in the world's top 20, has advanced through to the second round of the US Open in convincing fashion.

The Spaniard, born in Rincón de la Victoria, didn't even need two hours to dispatch his lower-ranked American opponent, Marcos Giron, winning 6-4, 6-4, 6-2 on Monday 28 August.

The 21st ranked Davidovich - currently enjoying his highest ranking following a semi-final run at the Canadian Open a fortnight ago - will face Juan Manuel Cerúndolo (93rd), in the second round on Wednesday 30 August.

Davidovich was under an injury cloud coming into the last grand slam of the year, after withdrawing a week and a half ago from the Cincinnati Masters against Novak Djokovic with severe back pain. But the discomfort seemed to have left him on Monday as Davidovich sailed to victory on court 11 at Flushing Meadows in New York.

The Malaga local is looking to better his efforts last year in New York when he reached the fourth round, his best result at the US Open.

