Spain's rising star Dean Huijsen celebrates crucial win for Malaga CF

Huijsen, front and centre, in the changing room on Sunday night.

Jorge Garrido Malaga Monday, 13 October 2025, 07:15 Share

Real Madrid defender and Spain international Dean Huijsen watched from the stands on Sunday as Malaga CF secured a crucial victory against Deportivo at La Rosaleda.

The Marbella-born centre-back had left the national team camp due to muscle soreness and attended the match with his father.

Seated behind club officials, including administrator José María Muñoz and sporting director Loren Juarros, Huijsen swapped his clothes at half time for a Malaga shirt and joined the squad in the dressing room to celebrate the win.

Huijsen has long expressed his support for the club. Having moved from Amsterdam to Marbella at age four, he joined the club’s academy aged 10 before earning moves to Juventus and Roma.

The 20-year-old established himself at an elite level at English Premier League side AFC Bournemouth last season and has been a regular for Spain under Luis De la Fuente.