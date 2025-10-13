Chupete steals the show as Malaga CF crush unbeaten leaders

Chupete celebrates one of his goals with David Larrubia and Joaquín.

Malaga CF produced their best performance of the season on Sunday night, sweeping aside Segunda División leaders Deportivo 3-0 in front of 25,514 fans at La Rosaleda.

Despite nine absences and a run of four consecutive losses, Sergio Pellicer’s side responded with an inspired, high-tempo display built on pressing, teamwork and a sensational outing from striker Chupete.

The hosts started aggressively, pressing high and attacking directly to unsettle the previously unbeaten Galicians. Their efforts were rewarded after just nine minutes when Joaquín beat Miguel Loureiro on the left and crossed for Chupete, who outfoxed Sergio Escudero at the far post and finished calmly to make it 1-0.

Malaga continued to threaten through fast transitions, and their persistence paid off again in the 31st minute. After winning a challenge against Arnau Comas, Chupete played a neat one-two with Rafa, who slipped the ball through for the striker to fire first time past Germán Parreño for his second of the night and third career goal against Deportivo.

Deportivo pushed back late in the half, forcing goalkeeper Alfonso Herrero into key saves from Zakaria and Loureiro before Mario Soriano struck the crossbar. That said, Malaga’s defence, featuring academy product Rafita at right-back, stood firm to protect the two-goal cushion at the interval.

Scorer turns provider

Five minutes into the second half, Chupete turned provider with an exquisite back-heel to set up Rafa, who sealed the win with a precise low drive across goal from a closing angle to make it 3-0.

Deportivo briefly thought they had pulled one back through Zakaria, but VAR ruled it out for a foul on Murillo.

The home crowd responded with chants and a Mexican wave as Malaga closed out the match confidently. Substitutes Darko Brasanac, Julen Lobete, Carlos Dotor and Jokin Gabilondo all contributed to a composed finish, while Herrero maintained his clean sheet with more sharp saves.

The result ended Deportivo’s unbeaten run and lifted Malaga out of the relegation zone, offering renewed belief that Pellicer’s team can climb the table as injured players return.

The night ended in celebration, with fans applauding a side that had rediscovered its fight and flair.