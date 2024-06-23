Sergio Pellicer: 'I can sleep well knowing we've made so many people so happy'

Quim Batet. ADG Sunday, 23 June 2024, 18:02 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Just weeks after some fans were calling for his head, Sergio Pellicer orchestrated one of the most memorable moments in the club's history as Malaga CF clinched promotion to Segunda with a last-minute goal against Nàstic in the second leg of the Primera RFEF play-off final.

Speaking to the media after the match, Pellicer expressed his immense satisfaction and gratitude: "I can sleep well knowing we've made so many people happy; it's something inexplicable and priceless."

The decisive strike by Antoñito in the 124th minute sealed the win, prompting jubilant celebrations among players and fans alike - "an ending we could never have imagined".

"This is the beauty of football, what we've done this year is something I've never seen before," he said.

Patience and faith

Reflecting on the match itself, Pellicer attributed the comeback to the team's perseverance and the unwavering support from the fans.

"Miracle? No, it was a matter of faith," he said.

"It came as a massive shock to concede when they had a player less but we knew we had to be patient."

The Malaga coach then highlighted the unity and belief within the team, crediting both young and veteran players for creating a strong sense of belonging and identity: "This team has faith."