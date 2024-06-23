Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Pellicer touches the turf prior to kick-off. Agencia LOF
Sergio Pellicer: &#039;I can sleep well knowing we&#039;ve made so many people so happy&#039;
Football

Sergio Pellicer: 'I can sleep well knowing we've made so many people so happy'

The Malaga CF coach expressed his satisfaction and pride after orchestrating his side's epic comeback that sealed promotion on Saturday night

Quim Batet. ADG

Sunday, 23 June 2024, 18:02

Opciones para compartir

Just weeks after some fans were calling for his head, Sergio Pellicer orchestrated one of the most memorable moments in the club's history as Malaga CF clinched promotion to Segunda with a last-minute goal against Nàstic in the second leg of the Primera RFEF play-off final.

Speaking to the media after the match, Pellicer expressed his immense satisfaction and gratitude: "I can sleep well knowing we've made so many people happy; it's something inexplicable and priceless."

The decisive strike by Antoñito in the 124th minute sealed the win, prompting jubilant celebrations among players and fans alike - "an ending we could never have imagined".

"This is the beauty of football, what we've done this year is something I've never seen before," he said.

Patience and faith

Reflecting on the match itself, Pellicer attributed the comeback to the team's perseverance and the unwavering support from the fans.

"Miracle? No, it was a matter of faith," he said.

"It came as a massive shock to concede when they had a player less but we knew we had to be patient."

The Malaga coach then highlighted the unity and belief within the team, crediting both young and veteran players for creating a strong sense of belonging and identity: "This team has faith."

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Illuminating celebrations along the Costa del Sol to honour San Juan
  2. 2 Malaga CF secure last-gasp play-off final victory to earn promotion back to Segunda
  3. 3 Average salary in Spain hits 27,000 euros a year and it is under pressure from inflation
  4. 4 Malaga's technology brain gain
  5. 5 Benalmádena eases parking problems with opening of one-euro-per-day underground facility
  6. 6

    In danger of losing my Spanish?
  7. 7 Sabinillas to rock during free open-air concert
  8. 8 Ecological packaging factory opens in Guadalhorce valley
  9. 9 Ernest Hemingway: A lasting association with Ronda
  10. 10 Head to La Herradura's first international blues festival

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad