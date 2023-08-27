Malaga CF kick off season in lower division following relegation with a 2-1 defeat The Blue and Whites kicked-off their campaign in the third tier on Saturday with an away defeat to Castellón

Anthony Piovesan

Malaga CF have has continued their losing ways after being relegated last season. The Blue and Whites kicked-off their new campaign in the third tier on Saturday with an away defeat.

Malaga went down 2-1 to Castellón in their first game in the First RFEF league following their relegation last season, which ended a five-year stay in the Segunda.

About 200 Malaguistas travelled the 700 kilometres to Castellón, but they were silenced early on as Haris Medunjanin took advantage of a rebound in the penalty area to make it 1-0 for the home side.

Malaga were gifted their best chance to equalise later on in the first half when Iago Indias' handball in the six-yard box gave the Malaguistas a penalty. Dioni Villalba took the spot-kick and hit the post. Just as the crowd thought the golden chance was over, Genaro came from behind and fired home the equaliser in the 36th minute.

Malaga suffered an injury blow shortly afterwards when Juanpe had to leave the field of play with a severe contusion to his face in the 41st minute. The score was 1-1 at half-time.

Both sides alternated chances, with Malaga having several dangerous ones, such as Kevin's powerful shot from the edge of the area in the 74th minute. Despite Pellicer's men's efforts, CD Castellón went ahead again in the 87th minute after Jesús de Miguel's cross-shot ended up in the net to make it 2-1, which ended up being the final score.

Next Saturday, 2 September, Malaga CF will host Atlético de Madrid 'B' at La Rosaleda for the second match of Group 2 of the Primera Federación.