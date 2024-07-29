Malaga CF set to receive double transfer windfall

Nacho Carmona Malaga Monday, 29 July 2024, 15:53 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

In a boost to their chances of staying in Segunda next season, Malaga CF are set to receive a double cash injection now that two former players are on the move.

The club will receive approximately 300,000 euros from the transfer of Dutch-born defender Dean Huijsen to AFC Bournemouth.

The 19-year-old, who moved to Spain as a child before becoming part of Malaga's Academy, joined Italian giants Juventus in 2021 and spent last season on loan at AS Roma, during which time he made his debut for Spain's under-21s.

Now the youngster is heading to the Premier League, where he will be coached by Spaniard Andoni Iraola.

Malaga will also receive a similar fee as a result of Youssef En-Nesyri's move from Sevilla to Turkish side Fenerbahce, valued at around 20 million euros.

The Moroccan, who made 41 appearances for the first team between 2016 and 2018, has been at Sevilla for the past four and a half seasons after signing from Leganés. Now, his latest move will bring the club a sum similar to that of Huijsen's transfer, totalling over half a million euros from both transactions.

These funds will aid Malaga in navigating a challenging and competitive upcoming season in Spain's second tier, following their promotion.

FIFA solidarity payments

This double windfall for Malaga comes through FIFA’s solidarity mechanism, which grants five per cent of a transfer fee to the clubs responsible for developing the player at youth level.

The mechanism applies to international transfers or when the player and clubs are from different countries. In both Huijsen's and En-Nesyri’s cases, these conditions have been met.

Incidentally, Malaga themselves are also implementing a local version of the solidarity mechanism. If a player from another Malaga-based club reaches the first team, their original clubs will receive financial compensation, encouraging local talent development.