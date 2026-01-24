Malaga CF run riot in the rain to send a message to Segunda rivals

Daryl Finch Saturday, 24 January 2026, 10:51 Share

Malaga CF produced yet another authoritative display to beat Burgos 3-0 at La Rosaleda on Friday night, extending a remarkable run to six consecutive victories and reinforcing their position in the upper reaches of Segunda. On a cold and rainy evening, the home side showed patience and control before unleashing a decisive burst of quality through goals from David Larrubia, Chupete and Adrián Niño.

The result, secured in difficult conditions, continued a sequence that ranks among the best in the club’s history and further fuelled belief that this side can remain firmly among the top six battling for promotion. It was also the clearest expression yet of the team’s evolution since the arrival of coach Juan Francisco Funes, whose approach again proved flexible and effective.

Malaga began cautiously as heavy rain limited risk and fluency. Funes made a single change, opting for Joaquín in attack while leaving Niño on the bench, but the plan remained attacking despite the circumstances. Burgos, well organised and comfortable in the conditions, initially denied the hosts control and tested their patience.

The first meaningful effort fell to Dani Lorenzo, whose low strike from the edge of the box was parried away, but Malaga struggled to play out from the back as the visitors adapted more quickly to the slick surface. The home crowd, drenched but unwavering, urged their side on as the game slowly opened up.

Breakthrough before the interval

As the rain eased intermittently midway through the first half, Malaga began to find space both out wide and through the centre, and the pressure soon told.

In the 33rd minute, Larrubia provided the breakthrough with a moment of individual brilliance, driving in from a wide position before emphatically beating the Burgos goalkeeper from a tight angle. The goal lifted the stadium and marked the start of a spell of attacking momentum.

Five minutes later, the advantage doubled when right-back Carlos Puga, who just signed a three-year extension to his contract, surged down the flank and delivered a deep cross to the back post that Chupete looped back over the keeper with an excellent header.

The young Malaga players were now dictating the tempo, combining flair with intelligence against a Burgos side that had rarely been punished so heavily this season.

That said, the visitors responded after the break, enjoying their strongest spell as Malaga emerged slowly from the dressing room. Burgos carved out at least one clear chance, but Alfonso Herrero intervened decisively to deny David González in the one-on-one and preserve the lead.

The cherry on top

With the rain largely gone, Malaga adjusted, opting to defend with possession and take the sting out of the contest.

Chupete missed a further headed opportunity, but the hosts remained composed and waited for the right moment to finish the job.

That arrived after Niño entered the fray. With four minutes left to go, the forward struck a precise effort from the edge of the area beyond the outstretched grasp of the keeper, sealing a comprehensive win.

Malaga’s intelligent management of a complicated match underlined their growing maturity and left La Rosaleda celebrating another statement victory in the promotion race.