The new shirts were put on display at the club shop on Friday.
The new shirts were put on display at the club shop on Friday. Salvador Salas
Malaga CF release yet another record-breaking new kit

More than 2,500 units of the new shirt, whose design has been influenced by Picasso and cubism, were sold in the first day

Antonio Góngora / Nacho Carmona

Malaga

Saturday, 13 July 2024, 16:36

After the recent success of the 125th anniversary commemorative shirt, Malaga CF have released another new kit which looks set to be extremely popular among the fanbase.

Designed by Hummel and only unveiled on Thursday, the new shirt has already made waves with its unique and bold design, marking a departure from the more conservative styles of recent years.

The shirt, retailing at 69.95 euros, became available at the club’s official store at La Rosaleda stadium on Friday at noon, with an online release following shortly after.

Featuring irregular blue and white stripes, accented with gold details, the new shirt gives a nod to Picasso, cubism and the city's rich museum culture.

2,500 sold in 24 hours

The new jersey has elicited a range of opinions, as is customary with each new season. However, early feedback, plus a record-breaking 2,500 units sold in the first 24 hours, indicates that the striking new look has been generally well-received.

Details on the new shirt. Salvador Salas
Imagen principal - Details on the new shirt.
Imagen secundaria 1 - Details on the new shirt.
Imagen secundaria 2 - Details on the new shirt.

This impressive figure underscores the enthusiasm among the Malaga fanbase right now, especially following the team's promotion.

Fans who queued eagerly to purchase the new shirt at the club shop at La Rosaleda highlighted its originality, the embroidered crest, and the vibrant blue colour, which stands out more than last season's kit.

José María Díaz, the first person to get their hands on the new shirt, praised the colourful design and the embroidered badge, saying, "It's totally different from the previous ones."

Another young fan appreciated the gold accents and unique style, expressing his delight with the Danish brand's design.

