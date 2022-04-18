Malaga react in time before the season ends analysis The Blue and Whites have broken their losing streak with six games left, as they gain distance with the relegation zone thnks to Saturday's win against Leganés

The end of the league is approaching and many Malaga fans are patiently waiting to put an end to what has been a mundane season. It comes after a never-ending dire situation that saw the Blue and Whites in freefall since mid-January.

The team are now in a better place since the arrival of Pablo Guede earlier this month, the third head coach of the season. Malaga players have taken a liking to Guede and they have reacted just in time to potentitally save their season, positioning themselves well just above the relegation zone, seven points ahead of Amorebieta.

The Andalusians managed to break their winless run on Saturday, when they convincingly beat mid-table Leganés 3-0. The victory, heavily aided by two penalties in their favour, came after an unlucky draw the week before, with Malaga picking up four points in Guede's first two games in charge.

It's also been good to see the Blue and Whites suddenly increase the number of goals scored, netting five in the last two outings. It's an important step for the team, who have struggled this season to find the back of the net, especially as they were scored by attackers.

This new-found romance with goalscoring has also made a difference in the league table, where Malaga have improved their goal difference, an important factor that would be taken into account in the case of the team finishing level on points with another side.

Fighting for safety below

In essence, these recent results clear the path for Malaga and will allow them to watch from a distance how the teams in the relegation zone cope wth the increased pressure. Fuenlabrada are 12 points behind, while Real Sociedad B and Amorebieta trail by ten and seven points, respectively. Realistically, Amorebieta are the only side close enough to pose a threat.

Moreover, the pressure is also on the teams who are just above Malaga. Both Leganés and Sporting are currently going through bad patches and have a complicated match schedule ahead of them. Sporting, who are level on points with Malaga, will visit second-placed Almeria this weekend, while Amorebieta and Real Sociedad B play each other.

The Blue and Whites still have tough matches up ahead. Following their next game against Eibar (Saturday at 6.30pm), Malaga will face Las Palmas, Oviedo and Tenerife, teams that are in the mix for promotion. The final two games of the season will be against Burgos and Lugo, who are in no man's land.

Malaga have all the ingredients to cook up a positive end to the season that will also serve as a good segue into the next league campaign. The club will hope to get fans back on board, and a good start would be to return to winning ways on Saturday at La Rosaleda.